The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

