The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 602.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

