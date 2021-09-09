The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.27. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

TRV opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.