Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.89 and a fifty-two week high of $573.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.