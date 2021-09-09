TheStreet Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to C

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.
NYSE:ALE opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $73.10.
In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
