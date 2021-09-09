TheStreet Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to C

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.