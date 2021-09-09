TheStreet Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

