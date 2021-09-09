TheStreet Lowers Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) to C+

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Educational Development by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

