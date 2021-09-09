TheStreet Lowers Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) to C+

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.