Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 78.3% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $6,960,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 839.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.