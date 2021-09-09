Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

