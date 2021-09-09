Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $107.52 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20.

