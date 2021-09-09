Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 11,874 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2,257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

