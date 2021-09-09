Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 220 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

