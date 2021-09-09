Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $179,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.22 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

