Thore Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $140,218.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $61,924.33 and approximately $140,218.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00396275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.