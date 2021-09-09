TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $66,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 47.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.42. 9,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

