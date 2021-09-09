TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $188.34 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Gartner worth $188,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gartner by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,327,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,930. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $317.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,094 shares of company stock worth $6,379,351 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

