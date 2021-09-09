TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $116,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $188.21. 2,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.14. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,835 shares of company stock worth $8,855,184. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

