TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 17,258 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $77,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

