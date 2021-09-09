TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 34,925 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,925 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Burlington Stores worth $81,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5,001.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.25. 8,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,619. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.23 and its 200-day moving average is $315.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

