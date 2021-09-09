Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $109.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005802 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008922 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.