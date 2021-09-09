Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 11.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares were up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 601,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 264,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$326.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,550.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52.

In other news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$141,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,612,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,790.56. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,425.36.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.