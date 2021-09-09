TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

