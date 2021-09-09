Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 273,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

PSP stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

