Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

