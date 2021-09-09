Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

