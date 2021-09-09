Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $121,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $620,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $131,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $19,590,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,235 shares of company stock worth $14,973,241.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

