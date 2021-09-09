Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $82,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,658 shares of company stock worth $12,241,672. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

