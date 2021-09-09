Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.1% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 492,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.