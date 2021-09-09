Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $2,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $3,504,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,978,604.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,791,392 shares of company stock valued at $203,819,841 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

