TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Michael Lisman Purchases 850 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $13.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $598.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

