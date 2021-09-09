TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

