Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 159,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 481,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

