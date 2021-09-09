Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,747. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

