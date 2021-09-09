Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $43.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

