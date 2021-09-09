TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0934 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. TRON has a market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

