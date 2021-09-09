Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

