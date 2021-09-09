Truist Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $100.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective upped by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,314,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

