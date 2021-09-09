TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIF traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.80. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.28).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

