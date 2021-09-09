TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SMIF traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.80. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.28).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.