Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of U stock opened at $133.62 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

