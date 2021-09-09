Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.35 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.