Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $673,000 Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 214.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYT opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

