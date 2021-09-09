Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,997 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

