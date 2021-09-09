UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.65 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.65 ($14.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.55 ($14.76).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

