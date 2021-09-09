UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $98,102,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

