Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.24

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $770,595.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00064099 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.