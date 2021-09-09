Unifty Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,119.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $111,119.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.39 or 0.00048489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00197963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.35 or 0.07177106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.44 or 0.99945571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.00742568 BTC.

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

