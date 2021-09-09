Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,101. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

