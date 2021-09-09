Unistake 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47,476.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $5.05 million and $47,476.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00190690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.80 or 0.07322516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,463.69 or 0.99956291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.92 or 0.00840985 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,828,741 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

