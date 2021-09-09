United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

