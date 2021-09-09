UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $414.55. 3,507,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,492. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

